Cement sales in Saudi Arabia dipped to their lowest level in four years in 2023 despite business upturn since the end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Figures by Alyamama Cement Company published on Wednesday showed cement sales in the largest Arab economy stood at around 47.3 million tonnes in 2023, nearly 6.9 percent below the 2022 sales of about 50 million tonnes.

“Sales last year were the lowest in 4 years…they had remained above 50 million tonnes in the previous three years,” the report said.

Cement exports also slipped by around 5.4 percent to nearly 8.5 million tonnes in 2023 compared with the previous year, it showed.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

