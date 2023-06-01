Oil giant Saudi Aramco has awarded steel pipe manufacturing and supplying contracts worth 206.1 million Saudi riyals ($54.95 million) to two Saudi-listed companies.



East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry bagged a SAR93 million contract for manufacturing and supplying steel pipes to Aramco, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange. The duration of the contract is eight months.



Separately, Group Five Pipe Saudi Company won a SAR113.1 million contract to manufacture and supply spiral-welded steel pipes for Aramco’s project in the Eastern Region, it said in an Arabic statement to the Saudi bourse. The duration of the contract was not given.



(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

