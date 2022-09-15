Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed three agreements to use artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies to promote sustainable production and lower carbon footprint, the ministry said in three separate statements.

The ministry signed the first agreement with local firm Saudi Signify Company to implement AI technologies in establishing “smart farms” through innovative lighting solutions that will assist local farms in increasing production.

The second MoU was signed with Intel Corporation KSA to cooperate in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data and analysis, augmented reality and remote sensing.

The third pact was signed with India’s Tata Consultancy Services for various industrial sectors to employ AI in agriculture, improve food production sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, use existing AI-based solutions to detect pests and diseases, as well as improve crop quality.

The statements said that the MoUs are part of the ministry’s digital transformation strategy for the next four years in line with Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

