Arab Finance: Samsung Electronics Egypt will establish a new mobile phone factory on an area of 6,000 square meters in Beni Suef, according to a statement by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on June 2nd.

The new factory is set to provide about 1,400 direct and indirect job opportunities, especially in Upper Egypt.

The project’s construction works are planned to commence in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

The latest Samsung mobile phones will be locally manufactured at the new factory to meet the demand of the company’s demand in the Egyptian market.

The consensus to establish a new Samsung factory in Egypt came during a meeting between Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat and Chairman of Samsung Egypt Jun Su Jung and his accompanying delegation.

