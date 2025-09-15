Ritchie Bros., one of the world’s largest global asset management and equipment disposition company, is launching its Super September auction in the UAE, with more than 1,700 items across key industries such as construction, transportation, and mining.

The event promises unmatched access to quality machinery with every item sold to the highest bidder – no minimums, no reserves.

Buyers can expect standout opportunities, including early highlights such as:

* 140+ excavators

* 70+ wheel loaders

* 70+ cranes

* 45+ backhoe loaders

* 80+ SUVs

* 30+ skid steers

* 120+ trucks & trailers

* And much more.

“This auction is a key moment for the equipment market in the Middle East,” said Aneel Jacob, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros., MEA. “We continue to see strong demand from local and international buyers looking for smart, cost-effective fleet expansion. With this event, we’re helping both buyers and sellers to manage their assets effectively for the second half of 2025.”

Key dates and auction schedule:

* Registration: Now open at https://www.rbauction.eu/heavy-equipment-auctions/jebel-ali-free-zone-are-2025278

* Bidding opens: September 18

* Bidding closes: September 22-23 – with lots closing in timed sequences

* Inspection days: September 18-21, from 8am to 5pm, at Ritchie Bros.Dubai yard

Highlights of this auction:

* 2018 Cat 745

* 2020 Sany SYM5449THBE

* Komatsu WA600-6

* XCMG SQ8ZK3Q

* 2011 Komatsu HD465-7R

* 2011 JCB JS200WHRC

What’s selling when?

* Day 1: Cranes, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, dump trucks, excavators, telehandlers, asphalt paving equipment, etc.

* Day 2: Trucks & trailers, SUVs, generator sets, aerial platforms, etc.

Participating is simple and secure:

1. Create your account: Sign up for a free account at rbauction.eu.

2. Register for the auction: Secure your bidding access with a refundable deposit.

3. Explore inventory: View the company's online catalog with full specs, inspection reports and photos.

4. Bid your way: Place manual bids or set Priority Bids to let the system bid automatically up to your max.

Want to inspect equipment first?

"Ritchie Bros. has made it easier than ever to preview items. Visit our website for detailed listings or join us in person at the Dubai yard during Viewing Days from 18 to 21 September. Our team will be on hand to assist and answer questions," said a spokesman.

Why buyers and sellers choose Ritchie Bros.:

* 100% unreserved auctions – all items sell to the highest bidder

* Massive global reach combined with local market support

* Trusted, transparent platform for real-time online bidding

* Expert service and end-to-end solutions from consignment to delivery

For more information about the Super September auction in the UAE, including details on how to sell equipment, visit rbauction.eu. -TradeArabia News Service

