Germany-based sustainable transport company Quantron and its Saudi partner Electromin, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, announced on Monday the delivery of the first 50 Quantron Qargo 4 EV light trucks in the Kingdom.

In the initial phase, these trucks will support the fleet decarbonisation efforts of PepsiCo and Red Sea Global, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The two customers will operate the trucks in day-to-day operations, substituting diesel trucks, thereby achieving an estimated carbon saving of 31.5 kilogrammes per 100 km (calculated based on a mixed load, driving time of approx. 3.6 hours and 10 stops for loading and off-loading of cargo), the statement said.

According to the statement, the QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV was trialled in the Kingdom from November 2022. It has been designed for urban transport and last-mile deliveries with ranges of more than 250km based on CATL battery with 81kWh, which can be recharged in one hour.

