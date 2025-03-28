Doha, Qatar: In a significant leap forward for Qatar’s economic landscape, Falcon Gold and Precious Metals QFZ LLC is set to open the country’s first gold refinery in the Qatar Free Zone.

This state-of-the-art facility marks a milestone in the nation’s commitment to diversifying its economy and establishing itself as a key player in the global gold market.

With advanced technology and sustainable practices at its core, the refinery is poised to enhance local production capabilities, create job opportunities, and foster economic growth.

As Qatar continues to embrace innovation and investment, this refinery stands as a testament to the country’s ambition and vision for the future. The operations will attract foreign investment, fostering economic growth and enhancing Qatar’s global economic standing.

Strategically located in the Qatar Free Zone, Falcon Gold benefits from cutting-edge infrastructure and seamless access to Qatar’s air and seaports. Being in the Free Zone also allows the company to take advantage of tax exemptions, fostering a favorable business environment and enabling competitive pricing in the gold market.

The facility is designed to refine up to 600 kilograms of gold bullion per day, with the capability to produce specialized products such as coins and customized bars.

Clients seeking personalized seals or uniquely shaped gold products will find tailored solutions at Falcon Gold.

The company offers a diverse range of products, including bars in various sizes, from 1g, 2.5g, 10g, 100g, 250g, 500g and 1kg, as well as 1oz coins.

Presales for these products are now open, and inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

Falcon Gold is not just a refinery; it is an enterprise built on trust, quality, and excellence. The company prides itself on precise refining processes that ensure the highest purity levels of gold and other precious metals. As a trusted partner in the global gold trade, Falcon Gold facilitates secure transactions, linking international markets and providing superior products.

Falcon Gold & Precious Metals combines state-of-the-art technology with a team of skilled professionals who possess deep expertise in the refining and processing of gold and other precious metals. The advanced facilities ensure precise and efficient processes that deliver the highest levels of purity and value to clients.

Operating responsibly, Falcon Gold prioritizes environmental sustainability and occupational health and safety. The company follows stringent international standards, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

With an established framework, controls are in place at each stage of the supply chain, in accordance with relevant standards ensuring the precious metals obtained and refined are done so in a manner that does not violate any human rights, is not used for money laundering activities, or financing conflict or terrorism.

The refinery employs an advanced version of the aqua regia technique, a widely used chemical method that has been refined by Falcon Gold’s engineers to maximize purity while minimizing environmental impact. The company’s commitment to sustainability extends to pollution reduction and environmental protection measures, making it a responsible leader in the industry. All products undergo independent verification in accordance with LBMA standards by a third-party quality assurance department.

At the heart of Falcon Gold’s operations lies its sophisticated in-house laboratory. Various analysis techniques are employed within the advanced laboratories of Falcon Gold & Precious Metals. Among these methods is 'Gravimetric Analysis,' which entails measuring the mass and concentration of the analyte with a precision scale accurate to five digits. Utilising the Cupellation method, the gold content within alloyed metals is determined by isolating all metals except silver using lead. Furthermore, through the Acid Parting method, silver is separated from silver-gold alloy using nitric acid, while the residual substances undergo washing, drying, and tempering to extract gold.

At the refinery, instrumental analysis employing a range of devices is conducted. The quantities of valuable metal gold in liquid solutions are assessed utilising beam and sound through techniques such as ICP- OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) and XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry).

Beyond refining, Falcon Gold is set to make a lasting socio-economic impact in Qatar. The company’s presence contributes significantly to economic diversification, reducing reliance on the oil and gas sector and attracting foreign investment. By establishing a robust gold and precious metals refinery, Falcon Gold plays a crucial role in boosting Qatar’s GDP and strengthening its position in the global economy.

Technological advancement is at the core of Falcon Gold’s operations. The company invests heavily in research and development, driving innovation in refining and mining. Collaborations with local universities and research institutions foster knowledge transfer, positioning Qatar as a leader in the precious metals industry. By integrating state-of-the-art technology with expert craftsmanship, Falcon Gold is setting new industry standards.

Environmental sustainability is a fundamental pillar of Falcon Gold’s corporate philosophy. Adhering to ISO 14001:2015 standards, the company implements eco-friendly practices to minimize its ecological footprint. It actively engages with local communities to promote environmental conservation and sustainable business practices. As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Falcon Gold supports education, healthcare, and infrastructure projects, strengthening its ties with the community.

On a global scale, Falcon Gold is enhancing Qatar’s reputation as a hub for ethical, high-quality, and innovative industrial practices. By exporting refined gold and precious metals, the company bolsters international trade and strengthens economic partnerships. The success of Falcon Gold contributes to Qatar’s image as a premier destination for excellence in the precious metals sector.

