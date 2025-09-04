Doha: Qatar Chamber’s (QC) Industry Committee held a meeting with the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC) to discuss developing a mechanism to connect factories with research and development centres and universities in Qatar.

The meeting was chaired by QC Board Member Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Ansari and attended by Strategic Planning Advisor at GOIC Abdul Kareem Al Rashid, along with committee members and GOIC representatives.

Qatar Chamber said that the meeting focused on a project that GOIC is implementing in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which aims to develop a mechanism to connect factories with research and development centres and universities in Qatar.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Ansari stressed the importance of the project for Qatari factories operating in several vital sectors. He pointed out that, despite Qatar’s remarkable progress in scientific research, development, and innovation, there is still no clear mechanism to connect factories with research and development centres or universities.

He affirmed the Chamber's preparedness to cooperate with GOIC and all relevant entities in matters related to coordinating with Qatari factories, whether through direct communication with them or by identifying the obstacles they encounter. He further emphasised the Chamber’s commitment to supporting GOIC during the pilot testing phase of the proposed mechanism.

Al Ansari also praised the valuable efforts exerted by GOIC, particularly in organising conferences and training programs related to the industrial sector, in addition to conducting industrial research and studies that address the challenges facing the industry.

For his part, Abdul Kareem Al-Rashid reviewed the details of the project, describing it as one of the key initiatives of the National Strategy for Manufacturing Industries 2023-2030.

He said that the project aims to enhance the competitiveness and productivity of Qatar’s manufacturing sector. Al Rashid noted that the linkage mechanism targets six priority industrial sectors in Qatar: plastics, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, basic metals, and building materials.

He added that the mechanism will be piloted in one of the factories operating within these sectors, in collaboration with a research centre, to jointly address a specific challenge.

He further underscored that one of the most significant expected outcomes of the project is the establishment of a practical and proven mechanism for sustainable cooperation between industry and research centres in Qatar.

He also stressed that the project seeks to raise awareness among factories about the importance of collaborating with research and development centres, while strengthening the overall innovation ecosystem that supports industrial development in the country.

