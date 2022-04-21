A consortium of EDF Renewables, a French utility EDF Group subsidiary, and Egypt's ZeroWaste has signed an MoU with the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to establish a green ammonia bunkering project in Egypt at a total investment of $3 billion.

With a total capacity of 350,000 tonnes per annum, the project would be implemented in two phases, SCZone said in a press statement. Phase 1 would have a capacity of 140,000 tonnes per annum and is scheduled to commence operations in the first quarter of 2026.

In March, Norway's Scatec had signed an MoU with SCZONE, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), and the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to develop a large-scale green ammonia facility in Egypt.

In February 2022, New York-headquartered H2-Industries had announced that it received preliminary approval from SCZone to develop a waste to hydrogen plant at East Port Said.

