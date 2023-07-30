Arab Finance: Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna announced the delivery of the intermediate waste station located in Port Said road to Cairo governorate, as per a statement on July 26th.

Worth a total of EGP 80 million, the station was established within the framework of the contract signed between the local development, environment, and planning ministries and the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to execute the first phase of waste system infrastructure projects.

The station was built on a 4,381-square-meter area to serve eight districts in northern Cairo, with a design capacity of 1,500 tons per day.

Waste collection and transfer efficiency is expected to improve once the station is operated.

