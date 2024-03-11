The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has won an international tender to establish four solid waste recycling and treatment plants for Kitchener Drain in Egypt at a total value of €38.8 million, according to a statement.

The AOI will develop the plants in cooperation with the Ministry of Local Development, in addition to financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Three plants will be built in Kafr El-Sheikh with a daily production capacity of 1,800 tons of solid waste, while the fourth one will be set up in Daqahliya with a production capacity of 600 tons a day.

The project’s execution works will take place from March 2024 to December 2025.

