There is a plan to build a network of pipelines to transport hydrogen in the Sultanate of Oman in three wilayats, according to a senior official of the governorate-owned Hydrom company.

In her speech delivered at the Invest in Green Hydrogen (IGH2023) Conference in London on Saturday, Hafsa al Subhi, Director of Planning at Hydrom, said Oman is planning to build a network of pipelines with a length of 2,000 km within the country to transport green fuel, with the potential to connect it with its neighbours.

"We have a long-term plan for hydrogen transportation to three industrial areas, such as Al Duqm, Al Jazir and Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, and it is planned to build a 2,000 km-long hydrogen pipeline connecting the country's three wilayats."

She further said that Oman wants to remove some of the burdens on industry developers by launching a network of pipelines to transport hydrogen, according to the specialised platform.

"The Sultanate of Oman aspires to develop green hydrogen projects and has succeeded in attracting the interest of investors and the International Energy Agency, in light of expectations that the country will join the leading fuel exporting countries by 2030."

'Invest in Green Hydrogen 2023' conference aims to showcase the latest trends in green hydrogen and foster an exchange of experiences among stakeholders in this pivotal sector. The western media further quoted that the Gulf state hopes to produce an estimated one million tonnes of hydrogen based on renewable energy sources by 2030 and plans to raise these quantities to 3.75 million tonnes by the end of the next decade in 2040, then to 8.5 million tonnes when the century reaches its mid-point in 2050, according to reports.

According to Hafsa al Subhi, a vast infrastructure network, including pipelines to transport hydrogen, will also be built to facilitate hydrogen transportation in Oman.

"We are also aiming to launch an appropriate infrastructure to transport water and electricity that the green hydrogen industry needs from renewable energy sources, and the first phase of the plan aims to build a network of pipelines to transport hydrogen fuel to serve three green hydrogen industrial zones in the country — Al Duqm, Al Jazir and Salalah."

It is intended to connect the Wilayats of Al Duqm and Al Jazir in the first phase to a network of hydrogen transport pipelines, and "In 2040, we will connect Salalah to the two wilayats ," said Al Subhi.

She added that at the same time, Oman has plans to connect low-cost renewable energy generation centres in the south with other wilayats in the north of the country, such as those in the Al Batinah North Governorate, through a network of prospective hydrogen fuel transportation pipelines.

Al Subhi added that the final phase of the hydrogen transport network plan comes in 2050, when these areas are connected to Muscat, according to what the specialised energy platform reviewed.

A government report had previously indicated that linking supplies with demand logistically is one of the challenges facing the Sultanate of Oman, estimating the value of investments needed by a pipeline network to transport hydrogen at about $3 billion.

