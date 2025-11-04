Egypt - NVL Egypt, a subsidiary of German shipbuilding group NVL, has begun the production phase for a programme to build ten PV43-M naval vessels in cooperation with Alexandria Shipyard, the company has announced.

Production began on schedule in September. The new vessels are designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and the protection of critical maritime infrastructure.

The PV43-M naval vessels are designed to perform maritime surveillance and response missions, as well as protect the state’s economic assets at sea. They will have capabilities in self-defence, anti-surface warfare, and participation in joint operations.

“This program contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the Egyptian Naval Forces, as advanced naval vessels will be built in cooperation with Alexandria Shipyard and with technical support from the German parent company, NVL,” the company said in a statement.

The PV43-M naval vessels will be equipped with advanced weapon systems in cooperation with leading European defence companies, while the programme will also contribute to the development of Egypt’s national naval industry through the transfer of technology and the localisation of expertise.

The Managing Director of NVL Egypt said he was proud of advancing the capabilities of the Egyptian shipbuilding industry and that new international-level projects are currently under development in collaboration with the Egyptian Navy.

The CEO of NVL, stated: “We are proud of the trust placed in NVL Egypt by the Egyptian Government and the Egyptian Navy to deliver this important national project. In support of the Navy our role is planned to go beyond shipbuilding – it can extend to ensuring long-term readiness and sustainability through the development of maintenance services, spare parts, training, and technical support.”

