Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has prequalified three firms each and issued them the request for proposal (RFP) for the concession of the Calabar and Kano free trade zones (FTZs).

The three companies for the two free trade zones are Diamond Stripes Consortium, BUA International Limited, and Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, BPE said in a press statement.

BPE Director General Alex Okoh said the bidders were expected to submit their proposals on or before 2 December 2022.

He added that the technical proposals will be publicly opened the same day and evaluated subsequently.

The bidders are also expected to submit their proposals and the draft concession agreement that has been reviewed or tracked with each page signed or initialled, Okoh stated.

The government, through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) in 2018, approved the reform of the Kano and Calabar FTZs to transform them via private sector participation in line with its diversification, growth and development policy.

