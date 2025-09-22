Morocco has completed the first stage of its hydrogen plan on schedule, paving the way for advanced technical studies and consolidating Rabat’s ambition to turn the Kingdom into a future hub for green hydrogen exports.



According to a government statement, the investors will develop six projects in Morocco’s three southern regions with a combined value estimated at 319 billion Moroccan dirhams ($35 billion).



The country has also endorsed the signing of preliminary land reservation agreements benefiting five national and international investors selected during its 6 March session.



This includes the successful completion of the preparatory phase of 'Shbika 1,' a pilot project developed by a French-Danish consortium.



Prime Minister Ali Akhannouch emphasised the need for integrated planning of key infrastructure, including electricity grids, ports, and desalination plants, with timelines synchronised to hydrogen project development.



In March 2025, Morocco unveiled a significant investment plan under the Offre Maroc initiative, committing over $35.15 billion (MAD 319 billion) to develop green hydrogen projects across its southern provinces, according to Moroccoworldnews.com.

Read more: UAE-Morocco venture to invest $25 bln green hydrogen project

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.