Morocco has completed the installation of its first micro-pilot green hydrogen production system, Morocco World News reported.

The pilot project comprised an electrolyser with a capacity of 20kW and photovoltaic (PV) solar panels. The electrolyser, which produces carbon-free hydrogen from water, will undergo tests in the upcoming days, the news portal said in report on Tuesday.

In addition to green hydrogen, the project will be used to generate green ammonia, green methanol, and green fuels.

In June, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said Morocco will likely have the third lowest green hydrogen production cost in 2050, ranging between roughly between $0.7 and $1.4/kgH2.

The news portal said that the North African nation is forecast to produce 80 percent of its energy mix from renewables and reach net zero by 2050.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)