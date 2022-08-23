Cement producers in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) can halve carbon emissions with zero or low capital expenditure, said participants at the World Cement Association (WCA) CEO-exclusive, pre-conference webinar.

The Mena region is responsible for approximately 7% of total global CO2 emissions, and currently produces around 7% of the world’s cement. It is the largest producing region outside of China and India, underlining the importance of WCA’s annual conference to call attention to the region’s urgent need to embark on the net zero journey.

The webinar brought together 30 CEOs representing cement-producing companies from Iraq, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey among others, ahead of WCA’s annual conference which will be held in Dubai, on the theme of “Navigating the Climate Challenge: Reducing Carbon and Reducing Costs”, with a particular focus on the Mena Region.

Short window

The CEO forum also contended that there is a short window to be proactive and shape the industry roadmap rather than wait for government regulations to be imposed.

Mena region’s main challenge is due to limestone quality in some countries and limited availability of supplementary cementitious material.

New, innovative technologies can help overcome some limitations. Besides, high energy prices have encouraged a greater focus on energy efficiency. Projects such as waste heat reduction now have highly attractive returns.

Cost reduction

WCA and A3 & Co, a cement business consulting firm, have partnered to promote decarbonisation as a strategy, with a major emphasis on cost reduction and the competitive edge that decarbonisation will bring to the Mena cement sector.

As COP27 and COP28 are being held in Egypt and the UAE respectively, the world’s attention will be on the region, particularly as Mena has been on average slower to make climate pledges and decarbonisation investments. This poses a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of the Mena cement sector by kickstarting investments in energy efficiency and lowering emissions with minimal investment required.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).