Arab Finance: Enppi signed a cooperation agreement with BioEnergy to establish a biogas production unit, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated.

The agreement includes coordination between the two companies in accordance with the social responsibility strategy and the third axis of environmental protection projects to support rural communities.

It also includes providing biogas as a source of clean energy and high-quality organic fertilizer within rural communities.

This agreement was signed during the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

