An official online Arab industrial portal created recently if offering nearly 950 projects in the industrial sector in the region.

According to the portal, the investment opportunities cover light industrial products and mining in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.

The portal was created by the Moroccan-based Arab Industrial Development, Standardisation and Mining Organisation (AIDSMO) and is intended to promote trade of industrial products and investment opportunities in the region.

“This portal is an inter-active window that sheds light on projects and the needs of member states of goods, machinery and equipment, health items and other products…it also acts as an official industrial platform for the supply of metals through tenders and other purchasing tools,” AIDSMO said in a statement during an Arab industry conference in the Moroccan capital Rabat on Thursday.

It said more than 60,000 Arab companies have registered in the platform so they can interact with each other and have access to government tenders and offers.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

