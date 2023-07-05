Denmark-based A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has opened its first cold store facility in the UAE.

The 13,000-square metre cold store is located in Dubai Industrial City, a press statement from the business district said.

“The demand for perishables that require cold storage is rising in the UAE owing to the growing population and robust tourism resulting in increased demand for speciality foods without compromising the integrity of the product,” said Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE, Oman and Qatar.

With 12,500-pallet position space at the new cold store facility, Maersk aims to foray into the large and growing demand for frozen, chilled, and ambient storage in the UAE, the statement said.

Maersk will offer 24x7 B2B and B2C fulfilment operations, e-commerce solutions to retailers/distributors and FMCG brands, and value-added services such as co-packing, labelling, and repacking, cross-docking and last-mile delivery to retail outlets.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)