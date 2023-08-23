Doha, Qatar: The Made in Qatar exhibition 2023 aims to bolster the Qatari industry and promote the local product, said Qatar Chamber, Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, yesterday.

The official affirmed that the exhibition serves as a large platform that brings together Qatari industries and products, noting that it aims to bolster the Qatari industry and promote the local product, boost cooperation between the Qatari businessman and domestic companies, and facilitate discussions on potential partnerships and alliances that can contribute to the advancement of the local industry.

He further highlighted that the event would see the participation of over 100 productive families to showcase their products in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family. Moreover, the exhibition will also witness the active participation of many entrepreneurs who will exhibit their products through a dedicated section of the expo.

Replying to a question on the Chamber’s role in supporting the productive families and entrepreneurs, Sheikh Khalifa underlined the significance of cooperation between the Chamber and the Ministry in this regard. He emphasised the Chamber’s commitment to developing the national production to meet any shortage in goods and products within the local market. He also underscored the Chamber’s efforts to encourage investors to engage in new industries that contribute to the growth of the state’s GDP.

He also noted that the expo will feature a range of accompanying activities, including discussion sessions that will focus on the future of the Qatari industry.

These sessions will involve the participation of numerous concerned bodies, aiming to boost greater cooperation and communication among manufacturers.

Replying a question about the future destination of the expo, Sheikh Khalifa said it will take place outside the GCC region, noting that it could be in Iraq or in country within the eastern African region.

Participants will have the chance to engage with industry experts and investors, get acquainted with the successful companies operating in the state, and grasp their capacity for expanding activities, enhancing competitiveness, and highlighting innovation.

The expo primarily aims at strengthening the national industry sector, support the State’s endeavors for industrial development, promoting the Qatari products both domestically and internationally, and encouraging the utilization of Qatari-made products, and inspiring investors to increase investment in industrial projects and enhancing the partnership between the public and private sectors.

