Kuwait has completed nearly 80 percent of a project to build its first major industrial zone and it is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2024, the Gulf country’s Trade and Industry Minister has said.

Mohammed Al-Ayban said Al-Shadadiya Zone, south of the capital Kuwait City, has an area of around 5 square kilometres and is part of plans to diversify the Gulf state’s oil-reliant economy.

“Nearly 80 percent of the project has been completed…we expect it to be ready in the first quarter of 2024 to be Kuwait’s first integrated industrial zone,” Ayban said, quoted by Al-Qabas and other Kuwaiti newspapers on Sunday.

He said the zone will house 1,036 industrial units covering various manufacturing industries.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

