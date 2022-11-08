SHARM ELSHIKH, EGYPT, Nov 7 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed Monday Kuwait's commitment to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 in the oil and gas sector and in other sectors by 2060.

In remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of the UN climate summit COP27 and the Middle East Green Initiative Summit currently held in Egypt, the Kuwaiti minister noted that the Representative of His Highness Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took part in the two summits and addressed important messages in which he highlighted Kuwait's efforts on reducing carbon emissions.

Furthermore, Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah stated Kuwait executed many projects to preserve the environment and reduce emissions, stressing that Kuwait sticks to all the commitments it made since the launching of the first climate conference in the Brazilian capital in 1992 all the way to the Paris conference in 2015.

He also noted that one of the UN summit's goals is to encourage world countries to announce specific dates to reach carbon neutrality, indicating that Kuwait had pledged to reach that objective by 2050.

Sheikh Salem stressed that the initiative of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on the "Green Middle East" is positive for the world and the region. (end) msh.aa

