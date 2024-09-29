Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir has inaugurated the new expansions of the Cairo Food Industries Factory (Kraft Heinz) in the 6th of October City, as per a statement.

The expansion adds seven new production lines to the factory, bringing it size to 30,000 square meters.

This includes facilities for producing ketchup, mayonnaise, and packaging lines, with the aim of doubling production capacity to 53,000 tons annually, with $50 million in investment.

Exports from the factory are targeted to increase from 12% to 20%, focusing on markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

El Wazir emphasized the government's commitment to supporting industrial growth and local production, in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's vision to position Egypt as a regional industrial hub.

He highlighted the Ministry of Industry’s National Strategy for Industry (2024-2030), which aims to deepen local manufacturing, enhance export capacities, and promote green industries.

Kraft Heinz's expanded facility will use 90% locally sourced materials, supporting the ministry’s efforts to boost Egypt’s food industry.

The event was attended by the US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk, and Kraft Heinz's President for Eastern and Western Emerging Markets Bruno Keller.

