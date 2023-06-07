Keolis, the France-headquartered global operator of public transport systems, pledged its commitment to the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative at the 10th National Climate Ambition Dialogue.

Keolis signed the "climate-responsible companies' pledge" in alignment with its ongoing commitment to support the UAE's aim of achieving climate neutrality, the company said in a press statement on Wednesday.

A joint venture of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHI) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) currently operates the Dubai Metro and Tram network under a 15-year contract.

"At Keolis, we firmly believe that by adopting eco-friendly practices and reducing carbon emissions, we actively contribute to the UAE's Mission and the global movement to combat climate change and create a more sustainable world," said Thibaut Paillat, Mobilization and Transformation Director at Keolis.

The pledge signing ceremony took place in the presence of distinguished guests, including Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

UAE is hosting COP28 summit in Dubai in November this year.

