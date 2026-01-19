Egypt - Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, witnessed—at the conclusion of his official visit to China—the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Egyptian company Kemet and China’s TBEA.

The agreement covers cooperation in renewable energy, the transfer and localisation of manufacturing technologies for grid-connection systems used in the national electricity network, and the establishment of Egypt’s first inverter manufacturing plant.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed El-Abd, Chairperson of Kemet, and Zheng Yan, Vice President of TBEA and General Manager of its International Business Sector.

The agreement aligns with the state’s strategy to expand clean energy solutions and increase their share in the national energy mix, while strengthening cooperation with Chinese partners to localise the manufacture of electrical equipment and energy storage batteries. It also aims to leverage advanced technologies to support and upgrade the electricity grid, enhance its capacity to absorb additional renewable energy, and ensure the sustainability of solar and wind power generation, thereby safeguarding the stability of the unified national grid.

During his visit, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy held talks with Huang Hanjie, Chairperson of TBEA, in a meeting attended by Adel El-Hariri, Board Member for Studies and Planning at the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and representatives of El-Abd Group. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, accelerating the establishment of manufacturing facilities, transferring technology, and expanding training and capacity-building programmes, in line with the state’s plan to deepen local manufacturing and industrial localisation.

The meeting also reviewed the ministry’s efforts to secure the requirements of the executive plan of the national energy strategy from domestic industry, particularly in light of ongoing mega projects to support the electricity grid and advance power interconnection projects with Europe.

Following the talks, Huang Hanjie accompanied Esmat on a field tour of TBEA’s facilities, where the minister was briefed on the company’s diverse activities, global operations, subsidiaries, and factories, as well as its integrated manufacturing capabilities and advanced technologies in electrical equipment production.

Esmat reaffirmed that the electricity and renewable energy sector is operating under an integrated framework for technology transfer and industrial localisation, in partnership with the private sector. He stressed that the state provides full support to encourage private sector participation through effective partnerships, maximise value from raw materials via downstream manufacturing, and expand the implementation of low-carbon renewable energy projects.

He also underlined the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the exchange of expertise with technologically advanced countries, welcoming expanded cooperation with Chinese partners in light of the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries. The visit, he said, reflects the state’s broader drive to localise electrical equipment manufacturing, transfer modern technologies, develop the national grid, and empower the private sector to play a leading role in industrial localisation initiatives.

