AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Turkish Transpet Petroleum and Energy company on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to study the economic feasibility of establishing a joint phosphoric acid production factory in Aqaba, with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day.

The memorandum’s signing follows a Transpet delegation’s visit to the JPMC, and the Turkish company's willingness to create an effective, joint partnership in the field, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdulwahab Rawad, JPMC CEO, and Mustafa Kor, a member of the board of directors for Transpet, signed the memo. JPMC Chairman Mohammad Thneibat reviewed the company's plan to expand manufacturing industries and diversify sources of income as production quantities and exports to global markets increase.

Meanwhile, Kor expressed the Turkish company's pride in the partnership, which will strengthen and develop public-private sector relations between companies in Jordan and Turkey.

