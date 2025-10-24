Arab Finance: Rubex International for Plastic and Acrylic Manufacturing (RUBEX) signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Turkish company Sanica, according to a bourse statement.

The deal aims to allocate one of the bathtub factory production lines at Rubex’s factory to produce and export Sanica bathtubs.

This cooperation comes within the framework of the company's vision for industrial expansion, strengthening local manufacturing, and providing global products with European standards, made by Egyptian hands, to meet the local and regional markets.

It is worth noting that such agreements aim to increase the company's export rates by at least $350,000 per month by 2026.

Having been established and operating for 40 years, the Turkish entity is one of the largest companies specializing in bathtub manufacturing in Europe. It has a strong presence in the European, African, and Middle Eastern markets, thanks to the high quality of its products.

Earlier this year, in February, Rubex decided to proceed with the procedures for opening a branch in Libya.

