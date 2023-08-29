The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company has unveiled new projects following record production, including a phosphoric acid plant to be built by a Turkish company.

The firm, one of the world’s largest phosphates producers, recorded its highest output of 11.2 million tonnes in 2022, part of which was exported.

Quoted by the Jordanian Arabic language daily Al-Ghad on Tuesday, its CEO Abdul Wahab Al-Ruwad said the Company has signed an agreement with a Turkish firm to build a phosphoric acid plant with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year.

Another project involves the production of two million tonnes of aluminium fluoride which will be commissioned at the end of 2024, he said without identifying the Turkish firm.

Ruwad also revealed the Company is considering investing in a project to produce white phosphorous but noted that the main obstacle in this project is the high energy cost, which he said discourages investors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

