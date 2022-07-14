AMMAN — Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Mohammad Thneibat on Wednesday met a delegation from the Indonesian companies Petro Kimia Gresk/PKG and PT Pupuk Indonesia over establishing joint projects to enhance cooperation in the field of Phosphate fertilisers’ production.

The delegation's visit to the JPMC is intended to complete previous discussions made with Indonesia Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo on the sidelines of the 2022 International Fertiliser Association (IFA) Annual Conference.

During Wednesday's meeting, the two sides agreed to explore cooperation opportunities to create a strategic partnership in the field of phosphate fertilisers production, notably to establish joint factories to produce 500,000 tonnes of DAP and NPK fertilisers, to meet the needs of the Indonesian market, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Talks also went over the required procedures to set the legal and technical frameworks to establish joint factories at Aqaba.

