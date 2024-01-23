Iraq’s Minister of Planning Muhammad Tamim, announced addressed the first meeting of the Private Sector Development Council, presided by Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani.

He said the council will focus on supporting the development of Iraq’s private sector despite the “challenges and difficulties.”

Tamim said Council will focus on greater private sector participation in the development process to ensure that the private sector assumes leadership of the country’s development, noting that his Ministry ‘led the efforts’ to make this day possible.

"The private sector has faced many difficulties and obstacles in different periods of time, which kept it away from its sound paths," he said, adding that the support of the Iraqi Prime Minister will provide bolster efforts to develop and grow the private sector.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.