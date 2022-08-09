Iraq intends to rebuild 83 factories that have been either damaged during the war or stopped because of lack of maintenance, press reports said on Tuesday.

The government has just approved a 5-year plan for the “rehabilitation” of the factories which are located in the capital Baghdad and other parts of the country, Aliqtisad News said, quoting a statement by the Industry and Minerals Ministry.

The first one-year phase includes the rehabilitation of 17 factories while 24 other units will be rebuilt within 3 years and 42 others through the five-year plan, the statement said.

It said the project has been launched and that the factories cover cement, building blocks, pipes, foodstuffs, machinery, electricity and other products.

“The project will be completed on time and it will be funded through partnership between the public and private sector,” the statement added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

