Iraq has decided to introduce the latest 5G cellular network to become among 54 countries having the advanced technology and it intends to invite global firms to bid for the project, Iraq’s Communication Minister Hiam Al-Yasiri said on Thursday.

She told local reporters in Baghdad that the cabinet has approved the project and that the state-owned Al-Salam Telecommunications Company would be granted license to manage the new network.

“We will then start taking procedures to sign contracts with major global companies to install and operate the network,” the Minister said.

Local funds, including the public servants’ pension fund and the social security fund will be allowed to subscribe to the new operating company to be created by Al-Salam along with Iraqi citizens, who will have 10 percent of its shares, she added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

