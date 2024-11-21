Saudi Arabia - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) firm, has signed several MoUs to boost digital solutions and carrier services at the recent Connected World KSA conference and exhibition.

As a founding partner of Digital Infrastructure, Mobily signed an MoU with IQNET, an Iraqi leader in connectivity and wholesale solutions in order response to the growing demand for international connectivity, the MoU focuses on collaboration to enhance global connectivity options and carrier solutions and explore opportunities for developing data centre and Co-Location, and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions across the region.

Mobily also signed an MoU and partnership with China Telecom Middle East. The MoU outlines collaboration on communication services and offer integrated solutions for customers both within and beyond Saudi Arabia. This initiative aligns with Mobily's strategy to deliver an exceptional customer experience and offer innovative services and products.

MoU with Supercell Iraq

The next MoU with Supercell Iraq is to collaborate in the field of connectivity and operator solutions. This partnership aims to explore strengthen ties in developing the next generation of regional digital solutions, and develop a new products and services to address connectivity needs between Asia and Europe.

Mobily also showcased its substantial investments in submarine cables, local terrestrial networks, data centres, and Internet exchanges, while also exploring new opportunities to expand its presence both locally and internationally.

Mobily's participation in the event aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's 2030, which seeks to position the kingdom as a global digital hub by advancing digital infrastructure and enhancing international connectivity. This involvement also underscores Mobily's role as a leading provider of telecommunications and networking solutions, showcasing its ability to meet the evolving needs of Customers and partner carriers, operators cloud service providers.

