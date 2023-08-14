Iraq - Offtec Holding Group, a regional business technology solutions company based in Amman, Jordan, said its key subsidiary has established a special division for lighting solutions in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as well the Kurdish city of Erbil.

It was launched in co-operation with Watco, an OHG subsidiary specialising in lighting solutions.

This move aligns with OHG’s new business strategy to expand its product portfolio in the markets in which it operates, provide advanced technological solutions to local businesses and enterprises, and grow its customer base by opening new marketing channels, said the company in a statement.

With an emphasis on high-end European lighting solutions, the company presents various options tailored to diverse market demands.

The scope of offerings spans indoor, outdoor and facade lighting solutions; acoustic solutions; linear and magnetic lighting; warehouse and industrial space lighting; hotel and restaurant lighting; decorative lighting; and customized lighting solutions designed to address specific requirements.

Offtec Iraq said it has solidified partnership agreements with key international lighting manufacturers covering Jordan and Iraq and is currently working on many construction projects across Iraq, mainly in Baghdad and Erbil.

"Since its establishment in 2014, Offtec Iraq has been dedicated to introducing international solutions tailored to the specific requirements of the local Iraqi market," remarked Offtec Iraq Managing Partner Tarek Qubain.

"Our focus remains on optimizing returns on investment for project developers while ensuring impeccable comfort and quality for end users. We are excited to enhance the services we provide to our customers in Iraq by offering a wide range of global lighting solutions that effectively address their various needs in cooperation with lighting specialist Watco," he stated.

Meanwhile, Watco said it had recently secured a contract with Baghdad’s largest mall, overseeing the supply of lighting solutions across its expansive premises.

Collaborating closely with local and regional designers and electromechanical consultants, the company developed tailored lighting solutions for the mall, it added.

“Our team is delighted to work alongside Offtec Iraq in this strategic expansion and to bring our longstanding expertise to the Iraqi market, particularly given the ongoing urban development across the nation," remarked Watco General Manager, Zaid Kiswani.

"We are eager to collaborate and deliver optimal lighting solutions to meet the varied requirements of our customers in Iraq," he added.

Kiswani pointed out that through consistent co-ordination with engineering and construction teams, Watco ensured a benchmark-setting implementation never before seen in Iraq.

“Our team is delighted to work alongside Offtec Iraq in this strategic expansion and to bring our longstanding expertise to the Iraqi market, particularly given the ongoing urban development across the nation. We are eager to collaborate and deliver optimal lighting solutions to meet the varied requirements of our customers in Iraq,” he stated.

"This project not only showcased the exceptional capabilities of Watco, but was also a catalyst for expanding Offtec Iraq’s product offerings to other ventures in the country," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).