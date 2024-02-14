Iraq is negotiating with foreign telecommunications companies for the deployment of 5G network as part of post-war development plans, its Communications Minister has said.

Hiyam Al-Yassiri said in statements on Tuesday that the Ministry has just awarded a license to a public company to work for the development of 5G network for the first time in OPEC’s second largest oil producer.

“At the same time, we are negotiating with major international companies specialised in 5G mobile services … we are trying to persuade them to enter the Iraqi market with this advanced technology,” she told the official news agency INA.

Yassiri said the 5G license would be awarded to a national company in partnership with a foreign service provider.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

