Iraq is planning to build an industrial city for pharmaceutical sector within a strategy to reduce dependence on imported drugs, the Iraqi News Agency said on Thursday.

It quoted Doha Jabbouri, a spokesperson for the Industry Ministry, as saying the project would be set up in Yusufiyah in the capital Baghdad on an area of around 730,000 square metres.

Jabbouri said the project has been on the cards for a few years and that legal obstacles and other problems would be cleared in the first quarter of 2024.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.