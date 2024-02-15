Iraq has moved a step closer to the construction of an international industry city in the Southern oil hub of Basra with the aim of attracting industrial capital.

In a statement published in the local press on Wednesday, Basra’s local government announced the creation of a government committee to work on the project.

The committee, grouping officials from several government offices, will “work to accomplish plans to build an international industry city in Basra,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

