Iraq has signed an agreement with a Saudi cement producer to develop the industry amidst a surge in cement demand in the OPEC member, Iraq’s Industry and Minerals Minister was reported on Monday as saying.

Khalid Al-Najm told the Iraqi News Agency that the Saudi’s Northern Region Cement Company would deploy new technology it used in NEOM city in Saudi Arabia.

“This agreement with the Saudi company is part of Iraq’s plans to develop its cement and building material industry…the agreement also provides for the establishment of a research centre for the development of building materials in Iraq,” Najm said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.