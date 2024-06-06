SHARJAH: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) recently organised a business roundtable to convene industry leaders and prominent business owners from the People's Republic of China.

The event, attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), and Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), focused on strengthening cooperation and investment in key sectors. Discussions highlighted Sharjah’s advanced investment climate and the promising opportunities emerging from its growth in vital and innovative industries.

The roundtable was a key part of a broader Sharjah delegation visit to China, comprising representatives from 18 entities and institutions led by the DGR. The discussions centred on future collaboration and aligning investments with the growth needs of Sharjah’s leading industrial sector to boost its contribution to the GDP. Participants explored potential partnerships in research and development to support Sharjah's diverse development initiatives, and projects in green energy technologies to enhance sustainability efforts in Sharjah and the UAE.

Discussions focus on 7 key sectors of mutual interest

Engagements with the Chinese business community featured representatives from sectors such as Culture & Tourism, Mobility & Logistics, Health & Wellbeing, GreenTech, Human Capital & Innovation, Advanced Manufacturing, and Agri-food Technology. These discussions underscored Sharjah's sectoral diversity, which supports strategic capital allocation and investment opportunities for both local and international investors and business owners seeking to initiate projects or establish headquarters in the emirate’s markets and free zones.

China’s growing interest in Sharjah’s investor-first environment

Invest in Sharjah showcased the emirate’s unique investment and business environment at the roundtable. This included its strategic location, seamless access to regional markets, entrepreneur-friendly policies and incentives, and free zones that host major global companies. Additionally, the ease of travel between China and the UAE, facilitated by ten daily flights, was emphasised. The roundtable also highlighted that over 700 Chinese companies currently operate in Sharjah across various sectors, with trade volume between Sharjah and China reaching approximately USD 1.7 billion.

Commenting on the roundtable , HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, emphasised that the meetings with representatives from various sectors of the Chinese economy are pivotal in advancing Sharjah's diversification strategy. These engagements enable Sharjah to adopt the best practices and experiences in sector development and modernisation, thereby significantly enhancing its appeal to local and international investors and entrepreneurs.

He said: “The Sharjah delegation’s visit to China, comprising various entities and institutions, marks the beginning of a new era of robust collaboration between the two nations. This initiative solidifies Sharjah's status as a global destination for investors, business leaders and industry pioneers, especially those from leading economic powerhouses.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office, highlighted the substantial benefits of future cooperation between China and Sharjah. He noted that the rapid growth and diversification of the Chinese economy align perfectly with Sharjah's developmental vision.

He said: “Sharjah is committed to attracting high-quality investments that significantly enhance the emirate's local economy. Our meetings with company representatives and business sectors in China aim to lay a robust foundation for cooperation in key areas, particularly modern sectors that drive development, sustainability, innovation and progress.”