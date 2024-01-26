An industrial city project in Iraq’s Anbar Governorate is 84 percent complete, a government official said.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Planning Ministry said the industrial city, spread over an area of 3,000 acres in the Kilometre 35 area, is designed to cater to medium and light industries.

Hindawi said basic infrastructure and power, water and wastewater networks for the industrial units, external fencing and administrative offices have been completed.

The remaining projects scheduled for completion as follows:

• A 2,500 cubic metres per hour drinking water filtration plant in 2024.

• A 11-km, 800mm diameter water transmission pipeline from Euphrates River to the filtration plant in 2024.

• A 3,600 cubic meters per day wastewater treatment plant, and a rainwater pumping station by early 2025 together with remaining civil, mechanical and electrical works.

