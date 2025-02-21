China’s industrial conglomerate Hisense will build Africa’s largest air conditioners plant in Algeria under an agreement signed on Wednesday.

Algeria’s Condor Electronics company signed the deal for the project which has a production capacity of two million units per year.

Al-Bilad and other Algerian dailies said nearly 80 percent of the production will be designed for exports and the rest for the local market.

“The strategic partnership between the two companies aims to strengthen the Algerian industrial sector, particularly household appliances and air conditioning,” the paper said, citing a statement by Condor.

It said the plant would be constructed in the Northern Bordj Bou Arréridj Province but did not mention its costs or when it would be launched.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

