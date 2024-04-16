Algeria will soon open a plant for the production of calcium carbonate, which is used in farming and industries, local newspapers said on Tuesday.

The plant, located in the Northeastern Constantine province, has an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, they said, quoting Mohammed Harami, mining director at the Algerian Energy Ministry.

The Arabic language daily Elkhbar said the plant would be commissioned shortly and would double the country’s total output to 200,000 tonnes per year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

