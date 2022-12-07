The public transport sector worldwide will continue to experience an increasing amount of disruption over the next five years, KPMG said in a new report titled ‘The Future of Public Transport.’ However, forward-looking players can ride this wave successfully if they act now, the report said.



Public transport organisations should take the time to pause, reflect and map out a new future of enhanced customer experiences and integrated services, along with decarbonised and digitalised operations, while securing stable finances.



KPMG commissioned a survey conducted by Forrester Consulting, which engaged 483 leaders from public transportation organisations across the globe to understand their perspectives on the sector’s future.



“The traditional model of public transport service delivery is being challenged as never before,” said Mohammad Abudalo, Senior Director and Transport & Logistics at KPMG in Saudi Arabia and Levant.



“Today, new market entrants are changing the last-mile equation through enhanced services and convenient new offerings. Disruptive transport technologies are on the horizon,” he said.



Forty-one percent of public transport leaders surveyed said improving customer experience is a top strategic goal.



Moreover, regulatory support for multi-modal operations was cited by transport leaders as the regulatory factor with the most significant potential to change the landscape for public transport.



Saudi Arabia recently opened its first special integrated logistics zone at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to expand its cargo capacity and support supply chains.



Additionally, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund has announced plans to transform King Salman International Airport into an aviation hub designed to accommodate up to 120 million travelers by 2030 with six parallel runways.



KPMG predictions for 2040 include an electrified network to help meet net-zero targets, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions, on-demand services, autonomous services, redeployed workforces and targeted free services.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)