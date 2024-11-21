DUBAI: Fastmarkets and Emirates Steel – part of EMSTEEL group – announced the signing of an agreement establishing a five-year strategic partnership.

Under this agreement, Emirates Steel will serve as the "Regional Host Sponsor" for the annual Middle East Iron & Steel Conference from 2024 to 2028.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to advancing the Middle East’s and the UAE’s role as a global hub for the iron and steel industry.

By leveraging Emirates Steel’s industry leadership and Fastmarkets’ global expertise in market analysis, the partnership will further elevate the conference’s profile, drive industry innovation and strengthen the region as a world leader in green-steel innovation.

Middle East Iron & Steel has long been a cornerstone event for the steel industry. This year’s event, which starts on 18th November at the Madinat Conference Centre in Dubai, brings together more than 1,300 key stakeholders, thought leaders, and innovators from more than 60 countries across the full supply chain.

This strategic alliance underscores Fastmarkets’ and Emirates Steel’s dedication to fostering regional growth and promoting the UAE and the Middle East as a dynamic force in the global iron and steel market.

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, said, “This partnership further strengthens Middle East Iron and Steel’s position as the number one event regionally and its increasing influence globally, reflecting the significant role the region itself has in leading the sustainable steel industry. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals and delivering ever more value to our stakeholders and all market participants.”

Saeed Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, added, “We are honoured to be playing such a crucial role in positioning the UAE as a global hub for the iron and steel industry. With new challenges arising on the regional and global fronts, we have forged a truly impactful and sustainable alliance with Fastmarkets that aims to drive transformation and creates a platform for all stakeholders in the sector to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging trends and explore solutions that will shape our future.”