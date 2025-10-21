Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), has witnessed the signing of four new contracts between Elsewedy Industrial Development and four leading Chinese textile companies to establish new factories within Sokhna 360 Industrial City, developed by Elsewedy and located in the SCZONE’s Sokhna Industrial Area.

The total investment value of these projects exceeds $65 million, spanning an area of 238,000 square metres and expected to generate more than 3,000 direct job opportunities.

The contracts were signed by Mohamed El-Qamash, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, alongside representatives of the four Chinese firms, in the presence of senior officials from the SCZONE, the industrial developer, and the investors.

These ventures build on the successful cooperation between Egypt’s Commercial Representation Authority and Elsewedy Industrial Development in attracting new foreign investments to Egypt.

Gamal El-Din welcomed the new projects, emphasising that they reflect growing investor confidence in the SCZONE and underscore the zone’s sustained momentum in attracting diverse global investments. He noted that the Suez Canal Economic Zone has become one of the region’s leading investment destinations, thanks to its strategic location, integrated infrastructure, and competitive incentives.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to providing full support to investors to ensure the swift implementation and operation of projects, stressing that the textile sector represents one of the most promising industries within the zone. The SCZONE, he added, is developing an integrated textile ecosystem encompassing all stages of production — from spinning, weaving, dyeing, and finishing to final manufacturing — to boost Egypt’s export competitiveness in regional and global markets.

Gamal El-Din highlighted that attracting major international textile producers contributes to localising advanced technologies, transferring industrial expertise, and creating quality employment opportunities for Egyptian youth. This, he said, aligns with the SCZONE’s vision to position itself as a specialised industrial and logistics hub supporting Egypt’s sustainable development goals.

For his part, Mohamed El-Qamash, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, said the agreements reflect foreign investors’ confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and in the quality infrastructure and integrated services offered across Elsewedy’s industrial cities.

He added that the company’s role extends beyond land provision to include continuous investment in smart, sustainable infrastructure, enhancing efficiency and environmental performance across its developments. El-Qamash affirmed Elsewedy Industrial Development’s commitment to supporting investors at every stage of their operations, helping attract more foreign direct investment to Egypt’s industrial sector.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone is one of Egypt’s most comprehensive economic hubs, comprising six seaports and four industrial zones, and offering vast opportunities in manufacturing and logistics for international investors.

