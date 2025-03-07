Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the first phase of the ready-made factories complex affiliated with the Main Development Company (MDC) and the Pyramids Alu factory for solar energy components in the integrated industrial zone of Sokhna, part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as per a statement.

Madbouly toured the ready-made factories complex, where Walid Youssef, Managing Director of MDC, explained that the project spans 222,000 square meters and is designed to offer 150 prefabricated factory units in three phases, with an expected investment cost of EGP 1 billion.

The first phase, consisting of 14 factories with a total investment of EGP 150 million, has been fully contracted.

The second phase, comprising 60 factories with an expected cost of EGP 350 million, is under implementation, followed by the third phase, which will add 76 factories at an expected cost of EGP 500 million.

The complex operates under the "Plug & Play" system, with completed infrastructure ready to accommodate investors.

Madbouly then inaugurated the Pyramids Alu factory, the first facility in the complex’s initial phase, which specializes in manufacturing aluminum structures for solar energy cells.

The facility, completed in just five months from October 2024 to February 2025, spans 3,450 square meters and has an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons, creating 50 job opportunities.

With investments totaling $2 million, the fully robotic factory employs laser technology and automated production lines, relying entirely on locally sourced raw materials without imports.

The second phase of the project will expand wafer production, reducing reliance on imports and supporting Egypt’s efforts to localize the solar panel industry, which is integral to green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

The factory also produces aluminum alloys and frames for doors and windows.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).