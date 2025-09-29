Egypt’s military production companies are manufacturing submersible pumps for the first time in the country and are cooperating with a Japanese firm to produce a station that generates drinking water from the air, the minister of state for military production has said.

In a statement to the state news agency MENA, Minister Mohamed Salah said the entities affiliated with his ministry possess high-level manufacturing, technological, and technical capabilities. He stressed the ministry’s interest in localising modern manufacturing technologies in cooperation with various international companies.

While the ministry’s primary role is to meet the needs of the armed forces and police, it also utilises its surplus production capacity to manufacture civilian products.

“In this context, military production companies are producing submersible pumps with different capacities for the first time in Egypt,” Salah said, adding that they are used in lifting stations, sewage treatment plants, and drinking water reservoirs and stations.

The manufacturing of the pumps is a new industrial achievement resulting from the combined efforts of several affiliated companies, with the final products being delivered to the Ministry of Housing.

In a related development, the minister noted that a memorandum of understanding was signed this month between the National Authority for Military Production and the Japanese company Mizuha to cooperate in designing and manufacturing stations that can produce 500 litres of drinking water per day from atmospheric air.

This comes as a follow-up to the successful collaboration between the two sides in manufacturing a device that generates 12 to 14 litres of water per day from the air. The new agreement includes cooperation in testing the generators, examining the produced water to ensure it meets Egyptian standards, and collaborating on mass production and marketing in neighbouring countries and Africa.

Salah added that in the first phase of cooperation, 100 of the smaller water-from-air generation devices were produced and will soon be available on the Egyptian market.

