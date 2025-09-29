Egypt - The Engineering Export Council of Egypt announced that engineering exports reached $4.187bn between January and August 2025, marking a 12% increase compared to $3.746bn in the same period last year.

Sherif El-Sayyad, Chairperson of the Council, said the results underscore the resilience and growing competitiveness of Egyptian engineering industries in global markets despite international challenges. He added that this is the highest level in the sector’s history for an eight-month period, suggesting that exports could approach $6bn by the end of 2025.

El-Sayyad noted that the growth was fuelled by strong performance across several key sub-sectors: auto components rose by 24%, electrical and electronic products by 18%, home appliances by 15%, transportation by 11%, technical and medical industries by 37%, and metals by an exceptional 84%.

He highlighted the Council’s close cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Finance in sustaining momentum and tackling challenges facing production sectors, particularly with regard to export subsidy programmes.

For her part, May Helmy, Executive Director of the Council, said Egyptian engineering exports recorded significant expansion in target markets during the first eight months of the year.

She pointed to strong growth across Europe—including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Slovakia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Hungary, Czech Republic, Spain, and Slovenia—as well as in Arab markets such as the UAE, Iraq, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Syria. Growth was also seen in Asian markets including Azerbaijan, China, and Indonesia, African markets such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, alongside the United States.

Helmy reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to opening new markets for Egyptian engineering products and increasing their value-added, positioning the sector as a key driver of Egypt’s broader export growth in the coming period.

