The Egyptian-German Automotive Company (EGA) is planning to establish a new production line at its Sixth of October City factory to manufacture 11,800 cars for a new automotive partner, according to CEO Yasser Saleh.

Saleh revealed that the partnership involves a leading international automotive company, though he declined to disclose further details about its identity, except to clarify that it is not a Chinese automaker.

Sixth of October City factory comprises assembly lines, painting and final testing lines with total capacity of 16,000 cars annually.

“Currently, we make 1,200 luxury passenger cars under the Mercedes-Benz brand and aim to reach 3,000 units for Exeed vehicles by 2025, leaving capacity for 11,800 cars under the new partnership,” Saleh explained.

EGA recently launched production of Exeed cars, manufacturing 120 units with 48 percent local components. The company plans to raise this to 55 percent in the near future.

“The partnership with Exeed presents a promising future in the Egyptian market,” Saleh noted, adding that the company is focusing on expanding its exports, particularly to North African countries, as part of its growth strategy.

EGA has started manufacturing two Exeed models, the RX and VX, to cater to various customer segments, with additional models expected to follow.

The launch of the Exeed cars was attended by Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir.

Wazir highlighted the government’s cooperation with local manufacturers to increase the proportion of local components in vehicles, underscoring Egypt’s ambition to become a hub for high-quality automotive manufacturing.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

